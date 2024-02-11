Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIZN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

