Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 5.2 %

CZNC stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

About Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,092,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

