Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
CZNC stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $23.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
