Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

