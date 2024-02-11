Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58-$0.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Cloudflare Stock Up 19.5 %

Insider Activity

NYSE NET traded up $17.61 on Friday, reaching $107.92. 33,191,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at $117,811,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,479,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

