Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58-$0.59 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 19.5 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $17.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,191,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 50.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

