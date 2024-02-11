Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.5 million-$373.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.3 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.590 EPS.

Cloudflare Stock Up 19.5 %

NYSE NET traded up $17.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,191,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.13.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,161,527.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,161,527.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 941,404 shares of company stock valued at $71,962,946. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,843,000 after buying an additional 146,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

