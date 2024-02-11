Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.43.

COGT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

