Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 224,613 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

