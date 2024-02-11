Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $175.69. 1,015,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,526. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $175.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

