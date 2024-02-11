Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 629 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

QUS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.54. 13,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.79. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $138.65.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

