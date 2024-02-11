Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 6,576 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $107.71. 3,561,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,707. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

