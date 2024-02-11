Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,046 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Comerica worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

