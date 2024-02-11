Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 22,400 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.25% of Constellium worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after acquiring an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,678,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after buying an additional 392,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management raised its holdings in Constellium by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,604,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after buying an additional 173,548 shares during the period.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.