Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,792 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $251.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.32.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

