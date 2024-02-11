Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,396 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of Cogent Communications worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.