Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after acquiring an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

