Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,358 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.23% of California Water Service Group worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 62.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $122,680 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

