Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.44 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,095,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,398. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $135.17 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

