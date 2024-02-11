Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.53 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

