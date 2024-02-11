Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.56 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $80.16 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 127.39%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

