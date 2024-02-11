Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after buying an additional 2,048,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,011,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,387,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

