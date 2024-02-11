Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 16,970 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of ONE Gas worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 146,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

