Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 28,663 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Fabrinet by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fabrinet Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE FN opened at $204.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $229.02.
Fabrinet Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
