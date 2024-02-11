CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COMM. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.43.

CommScope Trading Up 1.9 %

COMM stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. CommScope has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

