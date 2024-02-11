Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.96 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

