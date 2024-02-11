Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,456 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 885,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,152,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 904,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,421 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

