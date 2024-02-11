Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $5.06. Conn’s shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 79,013 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Conn's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONN

Conn’s Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.11 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Conn’s by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Conn’s by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.