Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

STZ stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

