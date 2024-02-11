Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Construction Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ROAD stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.64.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
