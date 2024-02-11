Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Construction Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

