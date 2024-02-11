Contrasting OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and Heartland BancCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Heartland BancCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.15%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $398.72 million 2.34 $104.03 million $1.70 9.25 Heartland BancCorp $104.83 million 1.68 $19.52 million $9.62 9.07

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 16.21% 6.69% 0.80% Heartland BancCorp 18.62% N/A N/A

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and sells life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

