COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.470-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.47-2.55 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 1,459,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $27.08.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $43,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,863 shares in the company, valued at $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.