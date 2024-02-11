COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

