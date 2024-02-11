COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.590-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDP. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COPT Defense Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of CDP stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $23.87. 1,459,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $43,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $187,456.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

