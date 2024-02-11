Cormark Lowers ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$67.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$66.14.

TSE ATS opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.64. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 1-year low of C$45.64 and a 1-year high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ATS will post 2.9022817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

