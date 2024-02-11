Covenant (COVN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.58 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $34,819.01 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covenant has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,594,263 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

