Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$611.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.27.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

