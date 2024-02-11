Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

Criteo Trading Down 0.7 %

CRTO opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,716 shares of company stock valued at $265,469. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,734,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,152,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Criteo by 126.2% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Criteo by 22.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after acquiring an additional 187,288 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

