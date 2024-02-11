Critical Review: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -607.27% -198.70% -154.43% InspireMD -353.86% -64.05% -52.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and InspireMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 19.27 -$11.86 million ($0.65) -2.23 InspireMD $5.17 million 11.46 -$18.49 million ($1.52) -1.81

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InspireMD. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 51.72%. InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 76.36%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

InspireMD beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.