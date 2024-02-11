Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of CCK opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

