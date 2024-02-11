Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Stock Up 0.7 %

CCK opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Crown has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.