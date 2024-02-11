Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.67

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €56.67 ($60.94) and traded as high as €62.13 ($66.81). Danone shares last traded at €61.63 ($66.27), with a volume of 828,032 shares.

Danone Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.67.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

