Decred Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Decred has a market capitalization of $256.31 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $16.17 or 0.00033613 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00114641 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007392 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,846,703 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.