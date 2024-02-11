DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00114728 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007367 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.