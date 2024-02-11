Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,147,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

PepsiCo Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,731,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,587. The company has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

