Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Danaher worth $649,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.95. 2,538,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,830. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.89. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.77.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

