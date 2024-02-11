Deutsche Bank AG Has $478.06 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 200.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.50% of Targa Resources worth $478,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $87.09. 1,358,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,043. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.23. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.