Deutsche Bank AG Has $726.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of AbbVie worth $726,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $174.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

