Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 520,300 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $506,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,027. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

