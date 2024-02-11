Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,537 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Intuit worth $451,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $658.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,230. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $662.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.