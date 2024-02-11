Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 214,299 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,299 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.97% of Nutrien worth $908,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,217,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

